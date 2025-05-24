Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, failed to create any impact at the Indian box office. Yes, it entered the 100 crore club, but that was the bare minimum expectation from it. The magnum opus was expected to set the cash registers ringing and break some records, but it failed to do so. After the theatrical failure, the film is pumped up for its OTT release, and below is all you need to know!

The Hindi action drama marked the first collaboration between Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss. Since Murugadoss had delivered big successes like Ghajini and Holiday with Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively, he was expected to give Salman the much-needed big hit. Unfortunately, the film’s content didn’t fare well with the moviegoers, resulting in a poor outcome.

When and where to watch Sikandar on OTT?

Sikandar was theatrically released on March 30, 2025. Since Hindi films have an 8-week OTT window, it was expected to stream online from May 25 onwards, which has now been officially confirmed. The magnum opus is releasing digitally on May 25 and will be available to stream online on Netflix.

Taking to the social media platforms, Netflix officially announced the grand OTT premiere of the Salman Khan starrer. On X, the streaming platform posted, “Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne… Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix.”

Take a look at the post:

Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne 👑❤️‍🔥👊

Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix.#SikandarOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/rPwPXN9Uau — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2025

Poor performance at the box office

Released amid high expectations, the magnum opus started its theatrical journey on a good note by earning 30.06 crore net. With poor word-of-mouth and negative reviews coming in, the film failed to pull off big numbers and eventually, ended its run by earning 129.95 crore net at the Indian box office. It secured a losing verdict.

Globally, Sikandar wrapped up at 211.34 crore gross, including 153.34 crore gross from India and 58 crore gross from the overseas market.

