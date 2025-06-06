Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, sprang a surprising victory at the Indian box office and amassed a pleasant sum. While it continues to enjoy a successful run in theatres, it has also made its grand arrival on OTT. Yes, you read that right! The film is streaming online and available to watch in the comfort of your home. Keep reading for all the exciting details!

Becomes a box office success despite mixed reception

Directed by Karan Sharma, the Hindi romantic comedy was theatrically released on May 23, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience was mixed. Still, with the goodwill of Maddock Films coming into play, the film enjoyed good footfalls and did enough to become a success story. In 13 days, it earned over 65 crore net at the Indian box office.

When and where to stream Bhool Chuk Maaf online?

Two weeks after its theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf arrived on OTT today. It is exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video. There are no rental or other charges, and viewers can enjoy the film with a regular Prime Video subscription. Since the romcom performed well during the theatrical run, it is also expected to enjoy some buzz on OTT.

For the first time in Bollywood, the film arrived on OTT two weeks after the theatrical release. Usually, in the case of Hindi films, there’s an 8-week window between theatrical and digital release. But here, the window was cut short to just two weeks.

Why did the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer witness a premature OTT release?

Bhool Chuk Maaf was initially planned for a full-fledged theatrical release, but in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the makers (Maddock Films) decided to skip the big-screen release and opt for a digital release. Following this decision, PVR Inox filed a lawsuit against the makers, accusing them of violating the 8-week window by skipping theatrical release in the eleventh hour.

The Bombay High Court finally settled the matter. The court instructed the makers that they could not skip the theatrical release. However, the window between theatrical and digital release was cut short to 2 weeks, thus finding a middle solution.

