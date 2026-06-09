One of the most-awaited biographical dramas about Ujjwal Nikam has finally announced its release date. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are going to feature in the lead roles, with Rao playing Ujjwal Nikam. Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story marks another collaboration between Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao, and ever since the announcement was made, people have shown a lot of excitement around it. The film is set to release on August 7, 2026. Now, netizens are curious to know more about Nikam. So, read on to know who Ujjwal Nikam is, his educational background, his profession, net worth, and more.

Who Is Ujjwal Nikam? Education, Career & Net Worth

Ujjwal Nikam is one of the most celebrated Indian lawyers. He is known for handling some of the most critical cases over the years, and this movie is expected to delve into all the details of his life story, promising a realistic courtroom drama and its complexities. Born on March 30, 1953, in Maharashtra, to Deoraji Nikam. His father was a judge and barrister, while his mother was a homemaker.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree in science, he continued to follow in his father’s footsteps and earned a law degree. He has taken over several cases, including the 1993 Bombay bombings, the mysterious death of Gulshan Kumar, and more. Advocate Ujjwal Nikam in 2024 contested for the Lok Sabha elections from the BJP, and during that time, his net worth and annual income were disclosed publicly. As per The Hindu reports, he had total assets of ₹39 crore and liabilities of ₹6.1 crore. His declared annual income was ₹89.3 lakh at that time.

How Rajkummar Rao Transformed Into Ujjwal Nikam For Prahaar

Over the years of his career, Ujjwal has tackled many high-profile cases, and the movie Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is going to showcase those bits. Rajkummar Rao has undergone a massive physical transformation to look the part, as he doesn’t believe in prosthetics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

In an Instagram post, the actor revealed, “My being is through my art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work which I’ve achieved in Nikam, be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH.”

He further added, “For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully, when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hard work in the film.”

Directed by Avinash Arun, Ujjwal Nikam’s biopic will be released on August 7, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Top 5 Highly-Rated Anurag Kashyap Movies To Watch: From Black Friday To Bandar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News