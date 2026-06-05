Former producer and CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on June 4, 2026, at the age of 76. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis, which became the cause of his death. Over the course of his long and illustrious career, Nihalani backed several successful Bollywood films. Nihalani is also known for his stint as the censor board chief, which was marred by controversies.

Here’s a look back at some of the titles he backed, along with their streaming options.

1. Aankhen (1993)

Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Ankhen is about two brothers, Munnu and Bunnu, who come up with elaborate jokes. But one of them goes wrong, and Bunnu goes missing. People believe that Munnu has killed him. The film has an ensemble cast of Govinda, Chunky Panday, Ritu Shivpuri, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

2. Shola Aur Shabnam (1992)

Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan IMDb rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Pahlaj Nihalani once again collaborated with David Dhawan for a romcom action film. It’s about a girl named Diya and a boy named Karan who love each other. But a gangster’s brother also likes her, which creates complications.

3. Paap Ki Duniya (1988)

Director: Shibu Mitra

Shibu Mitra IMDb rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Paap Ki Duniya is a crime action film starring Sunny Deol, Chunky Panday, Neelam, and Pran. It’s about a criminal and a cop who are up against each other without knowing that they are brothers. They also fall for the same girl, which further creates tension between them.

4. Ilzaam (1986)

Director: Shibu Mitra

Shibu Mitra IMDb rating: 5.0/10

5.0/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: This drama film marked the debut of actor Govinda. It focuses on Aarti falling in love with Ajay. But her father doesn’t accept their relationship. Ajay disappears from her life and returns after several years.

5. Andaz (1994)

Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan IMDb rating: 4.5/10

4.5/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Andaz is a remake of the Tamil film Sundara Kandam. It chronicles a woman named Jaya who has feelings for her married teacher. She becomes friends with his wife. But when Jaya’s father passes away, the teacher’s wife asks her to live with them.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt Relationship Timeline: From Reuniting After 25 Years To Wedding Rumors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News