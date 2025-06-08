The comedy-thriller Housefull 5, a multi-starrer led by Akshay Kumar, is the new talk of the town. It opened to highly polarised reviews, but the box office collections were impressive in the first two days. Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is already the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for Saturday updates!

How much did Housefull 5 earn on day 2?

Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan co-starrer enjoyed a 33% jump on Saturday. As per the official figures, Housefull 5 minted 32.38 crores on day 2. This includes collections from both the formats – Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. The overall box office collections come to 56.73 crore net, which is about 66.94 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Housefull 5 below:

Day 1: 24.35 crores

Day 2: 32.38 crores

Total: 56.73 crores

The comedy thriller has crossed the 50 crore mark like a cakewalk. It could easily achieve the 85 crore milestone today, but how far it gets from there is to be seen.

What is Housefull 5 budget?

Akshay Kumar starrer is reportedly mounted on a staggering budget of 225 crores, including promotions and advertising. In two days, Housefull 5 has managed to recover 25.21% of the estimated cost. The stakes are high and given the mixed reviews, its lifetime earnings will depend on the pace during the regular working days.

Now the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025

In only 48 hours, Housefull 5 has beaten the lifetime earnings of Deva (33.97 crores), The Diplomat (40.73 crores), and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release (35.55 crores) to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Today, it will surpass Bhool Chuk Maaf and then it will be a race against Sunny Deol’s Jaat.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection):

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 176.17 crores* Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.30 crores* Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 68.53 crores Housefull 5 – 56.73 crores The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release – 35.55 crores

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 56.73 crores

India gross collection: 66.94 crores

Budget Recovery: 25.21%

