Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, and an ensemble, is having a good run at the Indian box office. After a healthy opening weekend, the film is doing pretty well on weekdays. Both on Monday and Tuesday, collections remained higher than on opening day, indicating that the audience has accepted the film. In the meantime, it has surpassed Super Duperr to become the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy film scored 72 lakh on the first Tuesday, day 5. Compared to day 4’s 70 lakh, it displayed an upward trend rather than showing a drop, which is impressive. Overall, it has earned 4.67 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 5.51 crore gross. Going by the momentum, the film is expected to earn close to 6 crore net in the first week.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 54 lakh

Day 2 – 98 lakh

Day 3 – 1.73 crore

Day 4 – 70 lakh

Day 5 – 72 lakh

Total – 4.67 crore

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026

With 4.67 crore, Tumbadchi Manjula has surpassed Super Duperr (3.35 crore) to become the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. In the coming days, it will go past Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (8.97 crore) to claim the fourth spot.

Take a look at the top 5 Marathi grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.64 crore Deool Band 2 – 62 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 28 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore Tumbadchi Manjula – 4.67 crore (5 days)

More about the film

Tumbadchi Manjula is directed by Vividh Korgaonkar and produced by Bavesh Janavlekar. It also stars Om Bhutkar, Makarand Anaspure, Usha Nadkarni, Anshuman Vichare, Priyal Naik, Ganesh Pandit, Umesh Jagtap, Yogesh Shirsat, Siddheshwar Zadbuke, and others. It was released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With Karuppu, Suriya Crosses The 500 Crore Post-COVID Milestone Globally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News