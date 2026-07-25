The Odyssey India Box Office Day 8: Beats Spider-Man: Far From Home & The Fate Of The Furious ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures, Instagram; Prime Video )

The Odyssey continues to be one of the most impressive Hollywood success stories at the Indian box office this year. Despite losing a significant number of shows to new releases entering theatres this week, the film has not just held its ground but actually grown on its second Friday. That kind of momentum, especially with reduced screen availability, speaks volumes about the strength of the film’s word of mouth. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The epic action-fantasy film scored an estimated 6.46 crore on the second Friday, day 8. Compared to day 7’s 5.76 crore, it displayed a jump of 12.15%, which is a genuinely rare feat for any film heading into its second week, let alone one that has lost a chunk of its show count. Overall, the film has earned 92.11 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 108.69 crore gross.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Day 8 – 6.46 crore

Total – 92.11 crore

Beats Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Fate Of The Furious in just 8 days

With 92.11 crore net, The Odyssey has already surpassed Spider-Man: Far From Home (85.7 crore) and The Fate Of The Furious (86 crore). The next target is Jurassic World Rebirth (100.56 crore), and given the film’s current pace, that number will be crossed either today (day 9) or tomorrow (day 10). In doing so, the magnum opus will also become the first Hollywood film of 2026 to enter the 100 crore club in net collections at the Indian box office. For Christopher Nolan, it’ll become the second film to achieve the feat after Oppenheimer.

After comfortably crossing the 100 crore mark, The Odyssey will begin its journey towards the 150 crore net milestone.

More about the film

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Universal Pictures and Syncopy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures.

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