Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has surpassed a major milestone and the global haul of Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4 worldwide. It has climbed up 2025’s grosser list and is now among the top 3. Keep scrolling for more.

The film will lose the IMAX screens next week when the live-action How to Train Your Dragon hits the screens. Tom Cruise’s magnum opus collected $69.1 million cume alone from the IMAX screenings worldwide, so it will be significantly affected when it loses them.

Mission: Impossible 8 3rd weekend collection [North America]

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected $15 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. The film lost its #2 spot to Ballerina, which was released in theaters this Friday. Tom Cruise’s actioner witnessed a decline of 44.9% only from last weekend, and it lost 365 theaters on Friday. The movie has hit the $149.2 million cume at the domestic box office.

Crosses $400 million at the worldwide box office

Mission: Impossible 8 is holding firm at the overseas box office, collecting a strong $40.6 million on its third weekend internationally. According to Luiz Fernando‘s box office data on X [formerly Twitter], the film witnessed a drop of 46.6% from the last weekend. Allied to the domestic, the film crossed the $400 million milestones and pushed further, surpassing the $450 million mark worldwide. Its worldwide total stands at the $450.4 million cume.

Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year!

As it crossed the $450 million mark worldwide, Mission: Impossible 8 also surpassed the global haul of Captain America 4. For the unversed, the MCU Biggie released in February this year collected $415.1 million worldwide and was the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025. The title has now been snatched away from it by this Tom Cruise starrer actioner.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 [from highest to lowest]

A Minecraft Movie – $951.3 million Lilo & Stitch – $772.5 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $450.4 million Captain America 4 – $415.1 million Thunderbolts* – $374.58 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning with Tom Cruise in the lead was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $149.2 million

Overseas – $301.2 million

Worldwide – $450.4 million

