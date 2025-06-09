Thunderbolts* doesn’t just wrap up with a surprise; it drops a bombshell that reshapes the entire MCU lineup. Valentina, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, rebrands the team in the final seconds of the movie with just two loaded words: “New Avengers.” A rebrand that didn’t just shock the characters but stunned the actors, too.

For a franchise built on spectacle, this twist stands out for its simplicity. No portals, no multiverse war, no time-traveling cameos. Just a name-drop that rewrites the political and emotional fabric of the MCU.

Marvel Shot Two Thunderbolts Endings And Hid The Real One From Everyone

Marvel Studios didn’t just fool the fans; it blindsided its own team. Lewis Pullman, who plays Bob, revealed that the cast actually shot two different endings. One with Valentina calling them the Thunderbolts*. Another—shot on a sealed, security-tight set — where she drops the real line: “New Avengers.”

Pullman told Josh Horowitz (via ComicBookMovie):

“We had to shoot that two different ways because we had so many background actors who were there. It was a potential leak risk… They turned it around on us, and she said her actual line with a locked and sealed, secure set. It was pretty amazing.”

And that trick worked. No leaks. No Reddit spoilers. Just pure cinematic misdirection.

Marvel’s New Avengers Twist Sparked A Civil War Without A Battle

The twist isn’t loud, but it’s lethal. Rebranding the Thunderbolts* as the New Avengers clashes head-on with Sam Wilson’s plans in Captain America: Brave New World. Sam’s working to rebuild the Avengers. Meanwhile, Valentina swoops in, slaps a legacy name on a bunch of morally grey misfits, and claims the brand.

It’s classic MCU tension — internal, ideological, personal. Not every battle needs an alien army.

This sudden name hijack also toys with audience perception. The world inside the MCU sees the Avengers as noble saviors. Now they’re supposed to accept a crew led by a woman with shady motives and a roster full of antiheroes as their new defenders?

Thunderbolts Ending Sparks MCU Shake-Up With Avengers And Fantastic Four Clash

This isn’t just branding. It’s fuel for future chaos. Thunderbolts* ends with hints of the team crossing paths with the Fantastic Four. Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson are clearly heading for a collision course. And let’s not forget Avengers: Doomsday, where both factions are rumored to show up swinging before uniting against a common threat: Doctor Doom.

The name change isn’t just a twist. It’s a strategic shake-up. One that breathes fresh fire into the MCU’s Phase 6, without needing another multiverse mess.

Marvel flipped the entire Avengers script in a single scene, and nobody saw it coming.

