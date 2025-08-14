Kireeti Reddy’s first movie Junior, helmed by Radhakrishna Reddy, hit the screens in Telugu and Kannada on July 18. Although most viewers welcomed Kireeti on the screen with his talent and presence, the film failed to do well at the box office. The film, produced on a budget of approximately ₹25 crore, had run its theatre show for under two weeks, which soon sparked speculation over an early OTT release.

When and Where to Watch Online

According to 123telugu.com, Junior is likely to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 15, 2025, approximately a month after its theatrical release. The streaming version would likely feature Kannada and Telugu audio tracks, with potential release in other Indian languages. However, it is worth noting that makers are yet to make an official statement on the film’s digital release.

I will now watch #Junior kannada movie pic.twitter.com/hlOCvxAY4F — Bharath S 🔥B-R-B🔥 (@Bharath143s) July 27, 2025

The movie has made roughly ₹10 crore in worldwide collections. While it could not connect with all viewers during its theatrical run, the digital release might help it reach a broader audience.

More About the Movie

Junior was made as a platform to introduce Kireeti Reddy to the film industry. The story follows Abhi, played by Kireeti, who grows up under the care of his father Kodanda, portrayed by veteran actor V Ravichandran. Kodanda is extremely protective, which pushes Abhi to keep some distance from him. After completing graduation, Abhi and his college mate Spoorthy joined a multinational company as interns. Things take a more ominous turn when Abhi discovers that his father and the boss of his internship are somehow connected.

The rest of the cast has Sreeleela, Genelia Deshmukh, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Satya, and Viva Harsha. Sreeleela has a bubbly role in the first half, but there is very little presence of hers in the second half because of the delay in production due to Kireeti’s injury during a stunt scene.

Genelia’s return to the big screen is one of the highlights, and Ravichandran shines in emotional moments. The music by Devi Sri Prasad includes the hit dance number Viral Vayyari, where Kireeti matches Sreeleela step for step.

While the plot is rather familiar, it carries enough dramatic oomph to capture one’s interest.

Check out the trailer of Junior below:

