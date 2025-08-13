Perfectionist actor Aamir Khan has delivered several massive box office hits throughout his illustrious career. His last theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par, struck the right chord with audiences, impressed critics, and grossed around ₹266 crores worldwide.

Now, diehard Aamir Khan fans are waiting with bated breath for his brief appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s eagerly awaited action thriller Coolie, which hits the big screen tomorrow and marks superstar Rajinikanth’s 50 years in films. Naturally, the buzz and anticipation around it are at an all-time high. But the big question remains: How much has Aamir Khan charged for his role in the film? His salary for Coolie might just leave you speechless.

Aamir Khan’s Salary For Coolie

According to a recent report by India Today, the veteran Bollywood actor has not charged a single rupee for his role in the film. This is contrary to some earlier reports that the Dangal actor was paid ₹20 crores for Coolie. Sources close to him reportedly clarified that he took no fee, doing the film purely out of immense love and respect for Rajinikanth.

What Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj & Others Were Paid For Coolie

Here’s what the film’s director, lead actor, and other cast members were reportedly paid according to India Today:

Rajinikanth – ₹200 crores

Lokesh Kanagaraj – ₹50 crores

Nagarjuna Akkineni – ₹10 crores

Sathyaraj – ₹5 crores

Upendra – ₹5 crores

Shruti Haasan – ₹4 crores

What’s The Status Of Aamir Khan & Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Superhero Movie?

After his cameo in Coolie, Aamir Khan will reunite with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a big-budget Hindi-language superhero film aimed at a global audience. The untitled project is expected to go on floors after Kaithi 2, most likely in the second half of 2026 (via India Today).

Coolie – Plot & Cast

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller features veteran actor Rajinikanth as a tough man with a mysterious past driven by a quest for revenge to correct some old mistakes. The film also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in key roles, with a powerful cameo appearance by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Coolie – Official Trailer

