Rajinikanth is celebrating his 50 glorious years in cinema, and to make this auspicious occasion special, his highly anticipated Coolie is arriving in theatres tomorrow (August 14). Going by the advance booking trends, the film is ready for a mind-blowing start at the Indian box office. Amid this, let’s take a look at how his last five theatrical releases performed, along with the budgets and verdicts. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Rajinikanth’s last five films at the Indian box office

Lately, the superstar’s theatrical run hasn’t been good. Yes, he delivered a massive success in the form of Jailer, but other than that, none of his five theatrical releases worked. Among the last five theatrical releases, the first one is Petta (2019). It was reportedly made on a budget of 160 crores. Against that cost, it earned 134.6 crore net in India and was a losing affair.

Darbar (2020) was reportedly made on a huge budget of 200 crores and was released amid high expectations. Unfortunately, it failed to make a strong impact and concluded at 149.6 crore net. It secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office. It was followed by another losing affair, Annaatthe (2021), which was made on a budget of 180 crores but earned only 107 crore net.

After back-to-back failures, Jailer (2023) gave a much-needed relief to Rajinikanth. Made on a budget of 200 crores, the film earned 345 crore net at the Indian box office and secured a plus verdict. Again, after Jailer, the superstar failed miserably with Vettaiyan (2024). Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 250-280 crores, and earned only 148.32 crore net. It secured a losing verdict.

Rajinikanth will be hoping for a comeback with Coolie

As we can see, Rajinikanth delivered only one successful film among his last five releases. So, his success ratio is only 20%. With Coolie finally hitting theatres tomorrow, the superstar will be looking forward to making a solid comeback and improving his success ratio.

Though Coolie carries a massive budget of 350 crores, becoming successful won’t be a huge task considering the hype around it, and if word-of-mouth is positive.

Take a look at the Indian box office performance of Rajinikanth’s last five theatrical releases, along with budgets and verdicts:

Vettaiyan (2024): Collection – 148.32 crores | Budget – 250-280 crore s | Verdict – Losing

| Budget – s | Verdict – Jailer (2023): Collection – 345 crores | Budget – 200 crores | Verdict – Plus

| Budget – | Verdict – Annaatthe (2021): Collection – 107 crores | Budget – 180 crores | Verdict – Losing

| Budget – | Verdict – Darbar (2020): Collection – 149.60 crores | Budget – 200 crores | Verdict – Losing

| Budget – | Verdict – Petta (2019): Collection – 134.60 crores | Budget – 160 crores | Verdict – Losing

