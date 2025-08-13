The excitement is at its peak, and we’re all pumped up for the big release of Coolie. Starring Rajinikanth, the film is enjoying immense hype around itself and has exceeded everyone’s expectations through its pre-sales in a clash with War 2. Despite a clash situation, the magnum opus is all set to register Rajini’s biggest opening. It might even create history for Kollywood by surpassing Leo’s day 1 at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Deadly duo of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj

In the announcement stage itself, the action thriller looked like a blockbuster in the making. Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj coming together is a treat for cinephiles, and this deadly combination has its takers outside Tamil Nadu. Lokesh is a brand in himself, and his market has significantly increased.

Impact of the exciting cast

Due to Rajinikanth and Lokesh’s combination, the hype was already there in the Telugu market, but Nagarjuna playing a baddie took the excitement to the next level. In the Hindi market, Aamir Khan’s presence has grabbed the eyeballs. Upendra’s casting has given an additional boost to the film in the Kannada market. In short, the makers played it smart with the casting.

Good promotional assets maintained the hype

Other than the clever casting, Coolie makers made sure to keep the hype intact through good promotional assets. Every asset, whether a teaser, song, or trailer, created excitement among the audience.

Coolie benefits from a positive perception in a clash with War 2

It’s true that Coolie found more visibility due to a clash with War 2. Despite battling it out for a higher show/ screen count in a clash situation, the magnum opus has been in the lead since the first day. Be it overseas or in India, the film has been enjoying excellent response in advance booking, which has helped it to create a positive perception about itself. It continues to be in discussions on social media over its impressive pre-sales, which in turn are helping to build more hype around the film.

Day 1 box office prediction of Coolie

Overall, the Rajinikanth starrer is in a great position as almost everything has worked in its favor. Despite being a non-holiday release, the magnum opus is ready for a blast and aims for a day 1 collection of 63-67 crore net at the Indian box office. Out of this, 26-27 crores are expected to come from Tamil Nadu. Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) are expected to contribute around a whopping 17 crores. Karnataka, Kerala, and the rest of India are expected to contribute the remaining chunk. Depending on word-of-mouth, the final collection might change a bit from the predicted range.

Career-best opening is on the cards for Rajinikanth!

With 63-67 crores, Coolie is set to be Rajinikanth’s career-best opener by surpassing his 2.0, which opened at 60.25 crore net in 2018. It also has a chance to beat Leo’s 66 crore net and register the biggest opening ever for Kollywood at the Indian box office.

