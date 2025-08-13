Following its theatrical release, James Gunn’s Superman reboot not only won over critics and audiences but also made a strong impact at the global box office. Boasting an impressive 83% critics’ score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has grossed over $581 million worldwide. It currently ranks as the seventh-highest-grossing movie of the year, trailing behind Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s global haul.

After outperforming several 2025 titles like Brad Pitt’s F1, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts* and Sinners, Superman is now closing in on a James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, albeit his lowest-rated 007 entry. Read on to find out which movie it is and how much the superhero film needs to earn to surpass it.

Superman Inches Closer To This James Bond Film At The Global Box Office

That James Bond movie is the 2008 installment, Quantum of Solace. Despite being Daniel Craig’s lowest-rated James Bond outing, with a 63% Rotten Tomatoes score, it went on to gross nearly $590 million worldwide. Let’s see how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Superman – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $332.4 million

International: $248.7 million

Worldwide: $581.1 million

Quantum of Solace – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $168.4 million

International: $421.2 million

Worldwide: $589.6

As of now, Superman trails Quantum of Solace’s global box office total by around $8.5 million, so it needs to earn this much to surpass this Bond movie. Given its current momentum, the superhero film is expected to outgross it in the coming days.

How Superman Compares With Other Daniel Craig’s James Bond Films

In addition to Quantum of Solace, here are the global box office figures for the other James Bond films starring Daniel Craig, listed in order of release (Box Office Mojo):

Casino Royale (2006) – $616.6 million Skyfall (2012) – $1.1 billion Spectre (2015) – $880.7 million No Time to Die (2021) – $774.2 million

As it stands, Superman’s worldwide total is currently lower than all of Daniel Craig’s Bond outings. Apart from Quantum of Solace and perhaps Casino Royale, it won’t be able to surpass the other three 007 entries.

Superman – Story & Cast

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman Trailer

