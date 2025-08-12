Potterheads, assemble! After Pride & Prejudice and Interstellar made a huge roar on their re-releases, it’s time for Harry Potter to whip his wand and sprinkle some magic. As the first movie of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is going to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026. To commemorate the milestone, the film is going to get re-released in Indian theaters in 2026. Yes, you heard that right. Excited much?

The HP franchise’s first movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was based on the book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, written by J.K. Rowling. With this film, we get introduced to the three main characters – Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint). Along with Harry, we discover that there’s a wizardry school called Hogwarts, where every corner is all about magic. Now, you will get to experience the same magic in 2026.

Harry Potter To Re-Release In 2026 In India

Although the dates haven’t been disclosed yet, to celebrate the 25th anniversary since its release in 2001, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is going to get a re-release in Indian theaters, as per Bombay Times. This news came in after Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, was re-released to celebrate its 20th anniversary in Indian theatres. Even Interstellar, featuring Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey, got a theatrical re-release in India, which drew in a massive audience at the theaters.

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, shared his opinion about Hollywood classics getting re-released in India and how it’s affecting the audience. As per the same media portal, he said, “For re-releases to truly work in India, a film either needs to have underperformed during its original run or be so iconic that it draws a new generation of audiences back to the theaters. We’ve seen success with re-releases helmed by legendary directors like Christopher Nolan and James Cameron, who command a loyal fan base in India. Others haven’t seen the same traction yet, but that could change.”

So, it’s either have to be either a classic or a flop to work in Indian theaters. And what can be as iconic as the Harry Potter film series? The first four movies: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, have already hit the big screens in the US, and the participating theaters were AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Megaplex, and Showcase Cinemas.

It’s time for the same magic to sprinkle upon us in the Indian theaters. Are you excited? Let us know.

