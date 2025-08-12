Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature film in the trilogy that will represent the final battle of the anime shonen series from Ufotable (animation studio). While the original voice actors of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series are returning for the movie, Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang have joined the cast as new members. Tatum became a fan of the anime after watching it with his daughter. Now, his presence in the feature movie makes it even more special.

The returning cast includes Zach Aguilar, who will be heard as the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le will voice Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomikoa, and Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho. But do you know which character will be voiced by the Rebecca Wang and Blink Twice actor? Scroll ahead.

Channing Tatum Is Stepping Into The World Of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Crunchyroll has already announced on its official social media platforms that Channing Tatum is lending his voice to the character, Keizo, the owner of the dojo, who is also responsible for teaching Akaza. On the other hand, Rebecca Wang will be heard as Koyuki (Keizo’s daughter in the feature film), who is a martial arts instructor. While sharing their appearance in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the executive VP of global commerce, Mitchel Berger, said (via Variety), “We are thrilled to welcome back the beloved English voice cast reprising their roles for ‘Infinity Castle.’”

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba English cast returns to kick off the epic movie trilogy, only in theatres September 12 🔥 PLUS two new voices are joining: 🗡️ Keizo – @channingtatum

🗡️ Koyuki – @TheRebeccaWang ✨ Read more: https://t.co/MAgnqU2Seu pic.twitter.com/axZA9TtWNL — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 11, 2025

He continued, “Their iconic voices have greatly contributed to the admiration of the characters and popularity of the franchise. And, we are excited to welcome Channing Tatum, who discovered his love of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ and anime through watching the series with his daughter, along with Rebecca Wang as the English voices of Keizo and Koyuki.”

There have been a lot of negative remarks about the English dubs in recent years for not getting the emotions right. But with Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang being in the mix, it has created a lot of excitement around it. The storyline follows Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon. He later joins the Demon Slayer Corps to transform his younger sister into her human form after she became a demon. In the process, he begins to form friendships and bonds with fellow corps members. He even battled many demons alongside his comrades Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. His journey has even made him fight alongside the highest-ranked swordsmen, the Hashira.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, with Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang’s inclusion, the film will delve deep into Akaza’s backstory. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been scheduled for a release on September 12, 2025, in the US and Canada, and is distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Are you excited?

