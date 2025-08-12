With a combined worldwide gross of over $2.5 billion, Planet of the Apes is the longest-running American science fiction film series in the history of cinema. It began with the 1968 film, followed by four sequels in the early 1970s. The franchise was revived with Tim Burton’s 2001 version and later got a fresh lease of life with four more films released between 2011 and 2024.

And now, not one or two, but all four films in the Planet of the Apes reboot series have started trending globally on streaming. The latest installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024), currently ranks No. 2 among the top ten movies on HBO worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. Read on to find out what they’re all about and where to watch all four reboot films in India.

What’s The Reboot Series All About

The Planet of the Apes reboot series begins with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where a scientific experiment enhances a chimpanzee’s (Caesar) intelligence, leading to an ape uprising. In Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, humans and apes struggle to coexist amid a deadly virus and rising tensions. War for the Planet of the Apes follows Caesar as he leads the apes in a brutal war against a ruthless human military force. Finally, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes revolves around an evolved ape society facing new threats while humans face extinction.

Where to Watch the Reboot Series

India Streaming Details: All four entries in the reboot film series are currently available to stream in India on Jio Hotstar.

U.S. Streaming Details: The reboot films are currently available in the U.S. on the following platforms:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) – HBO Max

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) – Prime Video (Rent)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) – Prime Video (Rent)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) – Amazon Prime Video

The Best-Rated Planet of the Apes Reboot Movie

Here are the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores of the four Planet of the Apes reboot films:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) – 82%

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) – 91%

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) – 94%

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) – 81%

So, the third installment is the highest-rated entry in the reboot film series.

