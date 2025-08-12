Everyone experiences good days and bad days, and this concept has often inspired filmmakers to set entire stories within the span of a single day or night. Over the years, several notable films have successfully captured the intensity and emotion that can unfold in such a limited timeframe. Adding to this unique list is the movie Good Day, which hit theaters this past June. Since its release, Good Day has garnered positive attention from audiences and critics alike, earning an impressive IMDb rating of 8.0 out of 10. This strong rating reflects the film’s ability to engage viewers and deliver a compelling narrative all within the confines of just one day.

What is the plot of Good Day?

The protagonist, Santhakumar, is a clothing factory worker. Due to some issues with upper management, his salary was withheld. On the day the film takes place, he finally receives his salary. In his happiness, he gets drunk and gets into trouble, such as picking a fight with the owner of the place where he lives, going after an old crush who is now married, and even barging into her home. However, he later helps the police solve a crime.

Good Day: OTT Release Date and Platform

According to Hindustan Times, the Tamil drama thriller Good Day is scheduled to premiere on streaming platforms on August 15, 2025. Fans can look forward to watching the film on SunNXT via OTTplay Premium subscription, where it will be available for online viewing shortly after its theatrical run.

Good Day: Cast and Crew

Good Day stars Prithiviraj Ramalingam, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kaali Venkat, Nandhini Myna, Jeeva Subramanian, Jeeva, Bose Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal, and Vela Ramamoorthy. It is directed by N. Aravindhan and written as a collaborative effort between Porrna Js Michael and Karthik Netha. The cinematographer and editor is Mathan Gunadeva, and the composer is Govind Vasantha. Produced by Prithiviraj Ramalingam, the film was made under the banner of New Monk Pictures.

Check out the trailer:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Tamil Crime Thriller Maargan Is A Global Streaming Hit — Is It Worth Watching?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News