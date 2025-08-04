Malayalam-language feature Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is ambitious with a bold visual identity and global appeal. The film is set for unprecedented international release across 100 countries, creating a landmark deal between Reel World Entertainment and global distributor The Plot Pictures. Hailed as one of the most significant overseas distribution collaborations for a Malayalam film, the partnership will see Chatha Pacha hit screens in over 100 countries—including the UAE, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Germany—marking a major leap for regional Indian cinema on the world stage.

About Chatha Pacha

Chatha Pacha is a bold, stylized action drama set against the high-octane world of WWE wrestling. Combining emotional depth with cinematic spectacle, the film draws on themes of showmanship and universal storytelling, aiming to blend Indian narrative traditions with visually striking, globally appealing energy.

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the film features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath. Chatha Pacha is bankrolled by Cannes-winning filmmaker Shihan Shoukath and Ritesh S Ramakrishnan under the Reel World Entertainment banner. While cinematography is by Anend C Chandran, action choreography by Kalai Kingson, the soundtrack is by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar, and a background score by Mujeeb Majeed.

Talking about the film, Pratixa Kanojia, Founder & CEO, The Plot Pictures, said, “Chatha Pacha immediately stood out for its fresh energy- bold in style yet deeply rooted in emotion. It’s that rare fusion of action and heart. Collaborating with Reel World Entertainment on this project felt like a natural step forward as we continue to champion authentic Malayalam stories for global audiences”.

Shihan Shoukath, Producer, added, “We’re thrilled to be joining hands with The Plot Pictures and their founder Pratixa for the worldwide release of Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. With their incredible track record, including films like Devara, and a distribution network that spans over 100 countries, they’re the ideal partner for a film like this. Chatha Pacha, with its WWE-based theme taps into this universal narrative that connects with audiences across cultures. We can’t wait to bring this experience to the world.”

The Plot Pictures, led by CEO & Founder Pratixa Kanojia , has distributed high-profile titles like Devara and is known for taking Indian cinema to international audiences with scale and precision. Their collaboration with Reel World Entertainment on Chatha Pacha represents a new benchmark for the global reach of Malayalam cinema.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: The RajaSaab: Malavika Mohanan Stuns In Pristine White Saree In First Look From Prabhas’ Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News