Tamil Crime Thriller Maargan Is A Global Streaming Hit

The Tamil-language crime thriller Maargan, which hit theaters in June, is now making waves on Amazon Prime Video globally. Blending supernatural elements with an investigative plot, the film has now secured a spot among Prime Video’s list of top ten most popular movies worldwide, according to FlixPatrol.

But with all the buzz and global traction, one big question remains: is Maargan actually worth watching? Let’s take a closer look at what the film offers and whether it’s worth adding to your streaming watchlist. Read on to find out.

What’s Maargan All About

Directed by Leo John Paul, this crime thriller stars Vijay Antony as a seasoned cop racing against the clock to catch a serial killer, one with a chilling and unusual method of murder. But there is more to the story than meets the eye. The film also features Ajay Dhishan and P. Samuthirakani in key supporting roles.

Should You Watch Maargan?

This Tamil-language film has received an IMDb user rating of 6.9/10 and an impressive 9/10 score on BookMyShow. If you’re a fan of the crime thriller genre, Maargan should be worth your time, though it may not be a must-watch, especially considering the abundance of content across streaming platforms.

Thrilling Moments in #Maargan are so good and that Fantasy Element was unexpected and new to watch but only felt the ending was rushed a bit could have made it long with some more informations. Nevertheless a Good Watchable one pic.twitter.com/uA4pO32j02 — 𝘼𝙉𝘼𝙉𝘿 ᴮᴱᴺᶻ (@AnandBruhhh) July 29, 2025

Check Out These Must-Watch Tamil Crime Thrillers

We’ve got you covered if you have already watched Maargan (or even if you’ve not) and are looking for some good Tamil crime thrillers. The Tamil film industry has consistently churned out gripping thrillers in the past. Here are some of them that you can stream right now on OTT:

Raatchasan (2018) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar & Sun NXT Thadam (2019) – Streaming on Sun NXT Vikram Vedha (2017) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar, Manorama Max, Zee5 & MX Player Viduthalai Part 1 (2023) & Part 2 (2024) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Zee5 Por Thozhil (2023) – Streaming on SonyLIV Maharaja (2024) – Streaming on Netflix Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Aha Video & MX Player Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Manorama Max

Maargan Trailer

