Malayalam cinema has found another success in 2026! Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew have delivered a successful film with Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, as the film is officially ready to close the curtains in a few days! After a spirited run in theaters in the first week, the WWE-inspired action-comedy has managed to recover its entire reported budget.

Despite facing a sharp decline in its second week itself due to a wave of fresh releases, the film managed to crawl towards its ending line and has now entered the final leg! The film, centered around a misfit wrestling group in Fort Kochi, resonated strongly with the youth and action fans.

Is Chatha Pacha A Box Office Hit?

Mounted on a reported budget of 12 – 15 crore, Chatha Pacha is officially not a hit. It needed to earn a total net collection of 24 – 30 crore, in order to secure a hit verdict for itself! However, it has pulled off a 100% budget recovery with the modest budget!

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 13.85 crore

Week 2: 1.93 crore

Rest Of The Days: 22 lakh

Total: 16.02 crore

Helmed by Advaith Nayar, the official synopsis of the film says, “Misfits in Fort Kochi unite to create a wrestling group, facing internal rivalries and funny fights as they grow to tackle greater obstacles.” Chatha Pacha stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, along with Siddique and Lakshmi Menon.

The film is currently struggling with daily collections in the range of 1–2 lakh as it completes a month, but the job is already done. It would have been better if it had pulled off some returns on its investment as well, but some other time, probably!

