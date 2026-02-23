Vishwak Sen’s latest quirky outing, Funky, has unfortunately hit a major sour note. Despite putting out expectations, the film has struggled to find its footing since Day 1. As it completes its 11-day run, the numbers suggest that the party is well and truly over for this Valentine’s Day release.

The film, which was mounted on a significant budget of 25 crore, is currently gasping for breath as daily collections have hit rock bottom already! In 11 days, the film has not even managed to reach the 10 crore mark at the box office in India.

Funky Box Office Day 11

On the 11th day, February 23, Funky managed to register a collection of 5 lakh only. This is a significant drop from the previous day’s 7 lakh at the box office. In 11 days, the total net collection of the film stands at 8.8 crore in India.

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown in India (Telugu net collection).

Day 1: 2.2 crore

Day 2: 1.9 crore

Day 3: 1.65 crore

Day 4: 85 lakh

Day 5: 68 lakh

Day 6: 60 lakh

Day 7: 55 lakh

Day 8: 19 lakh

Day 9: 6 lakh

Day 10: 7 lakh

Day 11: 5 lakh

Total: 8.8 crore

How Much Loss Has Funky Made

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas at a reported cost of 25 crore, Funky needed a strong theatrical run to reach the safe zone. However, it has managed to recover only 35.2% of its budget and is heading towards a theatrical loss of almost 16 crore.

Starring Kayadu Lohar and Vishwak Sen, the official synopsis of the film says, “Maya lives to dance, but later reality dims her dreams. A quirky local crew reignites her passion through rehearsals, jam sessions, and street battles. With her new friends, she learns to embrace the chaos and be unapologetically herself.”

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Earns 49% Higher Than Tu Yaa Main In Opening Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News