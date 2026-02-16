Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar’s Telugu comedy drama, Funky, arrived on February 13, 2025. After a decent opening, it took an unexpected turn, witnessing a drop on Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, there’s no sigh of relief as KV Anudeep’s directorial has witnessed another drop on day 3. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Funky Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Funky earned 1.68 crore on day 3. It saw an 11.57% drop compared to 1.9 crore garnered on Valentine’s Day. The Tollywood comedy-drama is suffering from low buzz, and the mixed reviews have further spoiled the party. There is also competition from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Anaganaga Oka Raju.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 5.78 crore. Including GST, the gross earnings have come to 6.82 crore. Funky is reportedly mounted on a budget of 25 crore. Producer Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have recovered only 23% of the estimated investments in the opening weekend. At this pace, it would be heading for a flop verdict.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (Telugu net collection) below:

Day 1: 2.2 crore

Day 2: 1.9 crore

Day 3: 1.68 crore

Total: 5.78 crore

Vishwak Sen beats his last Valentine’s weekend!

Vishwak Sen witnessed one of his biggest disasters on Valentine’s Day 2025. His Telugu romantic comedy, Laila, earned only 3.8 crore net in its lifetime, against a budget of 18 crore. It was a box office flop.

In the opening weekend, Funky has surpassed Laila’s lifetime with 52% higher earnings. However, it is made on a budget of 25 crore. The momentum has been poor so far, so Vishwak Sen may be in for another Valentine’s disappointment.

Funky Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 5.78 crore

Budget recovery: 23%

India gross: 6.82 crore

Overseas gross: 2.65 crore

Worldwide gross: 9.47 crore

