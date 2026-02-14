Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Review Rating:

This year, an average budget film has turned into the most profitable Indian film so far, and as soon as Anaganaga Oka Raju dropped online, I had to watch, out of curiosity and my love for Naveen Polishetty! I have been following the actor’s body of work ever since his TVF days, and he has not disappointed me with his comic timing ever! He did not disappoint with his latest film, Anaganaga Oka Raju, as well!

Set against the backdrop of a big, fat, Indian wedding, gone wrong, the film is more than just a slapstick comedy; it very cleverly turns into a social drama exploring local politics and the grassroots level issues people in Indian villages face in general!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story is set in a village where Raju (Naveen Polishetty), son of a zamindar, is considered a very wealthy man, owing to the legacy of his ancestors! Raju carries forward the image, but he is not the rich and royal man he is believed to be! In fact, he is in huge debt and plans to marry a single child girl so that he can acquire all her wealth and ease his life and debts. His search ends at Meenakshi Chaudhary‘s Charulata, the daughter of a wealthy man from another village! Raju sets a trap to fish Charulatha, and a great Indian wedding follows, leading to an Uno Reverse he did not expect!

What starts as a series of laughter gags slowly unravels into a deeper narrative about debt, the pressure of living a lavish life, and maintaining your status, even if you are struggling financially, and eventually, the film takes a steep turn towards politics!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Review: Star Performance

Naveen Polishetty‘s brand of comedy should be celebrated. I mean, he clearly is the best find of Tollywood in recent years. He channels his frantic energy, impeccable comic timing, and a unique ability to make self-deprecation look heroic, and all of this makes him the heartbeat of the movie. As Raju, Naveen captures the modern youth coming from the grassroots with a hilarious vision.

However, he also seems to struggle with his transition in the final act. When the comedy recedes and the drama takes over, Naveen proves his range. He shifts from a hyperactive comedian to a vulnerable man and partner. The film is still a one-man show, and Naveen Polishetty carries it efficiently on his shoulders!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Review: Direction, Music

The direction is slick and fast-paced, and despite picking great social issues, director Maari manages to keep the tone light. While the first half of the film is clearly invested in the fun part, the second half starts tapping into serious themes, but making sure that the audience never feels that the film is getting preachy unnecessarily! The first half of the film is based purely on the gags and the situational humor. After the high-speed comedy of the first half, the movie gets scattered a bit and enters the drama phase. The climax seems too rushed to be honest, and the loopholes in the screenplay are pretty much visible!

While the marketing of the film suggested a pure comedy, Anaganaga Oka Raju evolves into a decent social dramedy. It subtly critiques the power at the grassroots level as Raju runs for the local elections. By focusing on Raju’s realization as a citizen, the film becomes a mirror to society. It balances its laughs with heart-to-heart conversations about what truly matters to the people of the country.

Since I watched the film in Hindi, the music clearly did not work, and it has been almost years since I have been craving a good music album translated into Hindi for South Indian films! Maybe someday, someone will fill this gap efficiently!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Review: The Last Word

The film appeals to every demographic – youngsters who love Naveen’s memes, and families looking for a clean entertainer. By combining a star-making performance with a theme that is safe, the film dominated the box office. It’s the kind of cinema that proves you don’t need VFX if you have a relatable story and an actor who can hold the screen with just his wit.

Anaganaga Oka Raju is celebratory, chaotic, and eventually an entertaining film that confirms Naveen Polishetty is the bankable star of his generation, as it turned the most profitable Indian film of 2025.

3.5 stars.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer

