Actresses and their importance in TFI are as good as props in the scene; they exist in the film, but are they creating an impact on the audience and bringing audiences to theatres for being eye candy and dancing divas? Yes, but do they have a memorable role? Not.

The recall value of heroines is scarce compared to the superstars they work opposite. We rarely remember actresses like Sridevi, Soundarya, Savitri, Ramya Krishnan, and now probably Anushka Shetty’s roles as being impactful.

Producers provide and pay for the artists’ accommodation, food, and other expenses, which are already known. But many are now taking this as an advantage. These actors ask only for five-star hotels, and it is said that they do not cooperate or are open to any adjustments.

It is not a new problem that they have been facing, as this issue has been going on for years now, but in recent times, it has again come into the news with artists like Meenakshi Chaudhary’s name added to this controversy.

In 2024, we have seen many Meenakshi films in which we only remember the star actors’ performances rather than what these actresses contributed to the film, especially her performance in the movie Guntur Karam.

Meenakshi has seen just one hit this year: Lucky Bhaskar. All the other films are considered debacles at the box office. Her co-ordinator, Amar Putta, is just banking on the number of films she has done rather than the hits, which means quantity over quality. With a number of flops in her kitty, Amar has the audacity to ask the producers to pay for her new flat.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, both of them have started asking the production houses of her upcoming films to pay 18k per day as she will be staying in her own flat and not in a hotel.

As of now, Meenakshi Chaudhary has Sankrantiki Vasthunnamu in the pipeline. She will play a cop in this Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer, which also has Aishwarya Rajesh as the lead lady.

