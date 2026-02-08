Naveen Polishetty is currently the man with the Midas touch! After winning hearts with his impeccable comic timing, the actor is now laughing all the way to churn out unbelievable profits. His latest Telugu romantic drama, Anaganaga Oka Raju, has refused to slow down, and even on its 24th day, it continues to add numbers to its total tally, which stands at India’s net collection of 53.4 crore in 25 days.

Naveen Polishetty Delivers Huge Profits

Mounted on a controlled budget of just 8 crore, the film has turned into a goldmine, crossing the 50 crore mark, resulting in a profit of 45.4 crore. The film has recorded a massive 567.5% ROI, and this is 6.5 times its production cost!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office

In the first week, the film registered a huge 40 crore, delivering 5 times the collection of its budget! This was followed by another almost 10 crore in week 2. Later in week 3, the film did not bring the magical numbers, but still maintained its hold at the box office!

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 40.65 crore

Week 2: 9.35 crore

Week 3: 3.15 crore

Day 24: 5 lakh

Day 25: 6 lakh

Day 26: 15 lakh

Total: 53.41 crore

Next Target Raju Weds Rambai!

Naveen Polishetty’s super hit is now competing to match the profit of the second most profitable Telugu film of 2025 – Raju Weds Rambai (608.8%)! While it might be a close call to bridge this gap of 2.6 crore, if it does, it would be a phenomenal achievement. If Anaganaga Oka Raju manages to cross the profit of Raju Weds Rambai, then it would be the second most profitable film of 2025 – 2026, standing below on Little Hearts!

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

