The battle is intensifying between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. Both the Indian releases are made on expensive budgets and will lock horns with their arrival in theatres on March 19, 2026. Ranveer Singh’s sequel or Yash’s period gangster drama, which is leading the race among IMDb’s most anticipated films of 2026? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the most-anticipated Bollywood film of 2026

There are still 39 days until the big release. But Aditya Dhar’s sequel is roaring loud in pre-release buzz. Around 26.6% of IMDb users have shown interest in Dhurandhar 2, making it the most anticipated Bollywood film of 2026. It is far ahead of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (15%), which is set to release in theatres in less than a week.

Toxic is the most anticipated Indian film of 2026

Yash’s Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown Ups is dominating IMDb’s most anticipated movies of 2026. It is at the #1 spot with 35% real-time popularity. Interestingly, there are only 3 South features in the top 10, but Geetu Mohandas‘ directorial has toppled all its competitors.

Check out the top 10 most anticipated Indian films and shows of 2026, based on IMDb’s real-time popularity:

Toxic: 35% Dhurandhar 2: 26.6% O’Romeo: 15% The Paradise: 6.1% LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 4.6% Assi: 4.2% Tu Yaa Main: 2.7% The Kerala Story 2: 2.5% Do Deewane Seher Mein: 1.7% Couple Friendly: 1.6%

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic Pre-Box Office Battle

So far, Yash’s Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown Ups is leading the race in both BookMyShow interests as well as IMDb. The multi-starrer, co-starring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, among others, will be released in Kannada as well as English. It will hold a stronger fort in Karnataka, Telugu, and Tamil circuits.

There are still 39 days until the big box office clash. Only time will tell if Dhurandhar 2 will steal the spotlight in the coming days and steal the #1 spot with its strong pre-release promotional materials.

