Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu features megastar Chiranjeevi in a powerful yet endearing avatar, alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa.

When & Where To Watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu On OTT?

After setting the box office on fire this Sankranthi, the Telugu blockbuster Mana Shankara Prasad Garu is all set to make its grand digital debut on ZEE5 on February 11. The platform has acquired the exclusive digital rights of the Chiranjeevi–Nayanthara starrer, which has emerged as one of the biggest successes of the season. As announced earlier during the Sankranthi campaign, the film will stream on ZEE5 across all languages available on the platform, ensuring massive reach among Telugu diaspora and South Asian audiences globally.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Plot & Storyline

This family entertainer is deeply rooted in emotion, humour, and relationships, while also delivering edge-of-the-seat drama. Blending action, comedy, emotion, and family drama, the film follows a national security officer’s (Chiranjeevi) journey to protect his estranged family while rediscovering love, responsibility, and redemption. With Chiranjeevi’s enduring screen legacy and Nayanthara’s wide appeal across the country, the film found strong resonance with audiences during its theatrical run.

Now that the film is set to make its highly anticipated OTT debut, the buzz related to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has once again lifted. A movie of this kind will definitely entertain the audience who have not watched it in theaters, and could also turn out to be an engrossing re-watch.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.

