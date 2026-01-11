In today’s film landscape, audiences largely decide what to watch based on reviews and word of mouth. A positive reception helps viewers assess a film’s quality and decide whether to experience it in theaters or wait for its OTT release. While overwhelmingly positive feedback can be leveraged by filmmakers for strong promotional gains, negative reviews and ratings can significantly harm a film’s box office prospects. This impact is felt even by films featuring top-tier A-list stars.

Because of this, giving audiences a platform to freely share their opinions can be a double-edged sword for filmmakers, especially when there is uncertainty about how a film will be received. From the current indications, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s upcoming film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, appears to be taking an approach that places certain limits on audience feedback. This does not reflect on the quality of the film itself, but it points to another side of the discussion. There are agencies capable of influencing ratings or coordinating review campaigns, which can lead producers to spend additional resources to manage public perception. However, in the long run, audience response is largely shaped by the film’s own merits, and genuine reception tends to prevail.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: How Are the Makers Preventing Audiences From Expressing Their Opinion?

The makers of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu have reportedly obtained a court order preventing reviews and ratings on the ticket booking platform BookMyShow, according to a report by TrackTollywood. Even if it is true, audiences can still express their opinions on other platforms such as IMDb, Reddit, or various social media sites. BookMyShow is primarily a ticketing platform.

Moreover, India guarantees freedom of speech, and the makers’ legal argument may not hold up in higher courts if it is indeed true that reviews have been blocked on BookMyShow. If so, this appears to be a futile effort for the Anil Ravipudi directorial. To achieve this blockage, the report claims that the makers collaborated with Block BIGG and Aiplex.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Public reaction & Online Debate Over The Review & Rating Ban

We came across a Reddit post featuring a screenshot of the BookMyShow booking page that read, “Ratings and reviews disabled as per court order.” Reactions to this development were mixed. Some users criticized the move, with comments such as, “Imagine being so insecure that you disable consumer ratings for your product. How entitled are these celebrities? We seriously need to stop giving them so much attention.” Others pointed out that only ticket buyers can post reviews on BookMyShow, saying, “Lol. Only people who book tickets can review it. So now even a genuine audience can’t.”

On the other hand, a few users supported the decision, with remarks like, “Good job. The fake bot industry will die.” Another user was of the opinion that ticket booking platforms should not host user reviews at all. Ultimately, audiences can and will find ways to express their opinions, regardless of how much filmmakers attempt to restrict public feedback.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu stars Chiranjeevi as an NIA officer and Nayanthara as his estranged wife. The story follows his character as he is assigned to protect Nayanthara and their children from a looming threat while simultaneously attempting to rebuild the fractured bond with his family.

The film also features Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, and Sharat Saxena, with a special cameo by Venkatesh Daggubati. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with cinematography by Sameer Reddy. The film is set for release on January 12, 2026.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Trailer

