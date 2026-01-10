Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles, has finally hit the big screens today, January 10, 2026. After release hiccups that led to delays, the film arrives just in time for the Sankranti and Pongal festive season. Now that the Tamil political action period drama is out, here is a look at what audiences are saying about it on X.

Parasakthi deals with the issue of Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu and the protests surrounding it, making the film deeply political and ideological in nature. Because of this theme, the movie has attracted both strong supporters and equally vocal detractors, largely based on the politics it represents.

In our coverage, we have consciously avoided comments driven by ideology or political alignment. Our focus is purely on the entertainment value of Parasakthi and the response from regular moviegoers. Based on the general audience outlook and reactions on X, the early buzz does not look very promising, especially when it comes to the film’s box office prospects.

#Parasakthi first public review First half very boring unable to sit in seats Interval block adharva death scene to predictable by child also Music below average very flat no hype scenes Climax very worst by director carrer sudha kongra #Sivakarthikeyan average acting ,… pic.twitter.com/PlTNhiwuqs — Sangeetha (@Sangeeta_cbe) January 10, 2026

Parasakthi: Netizens Reaction

Generally, the film is getting a negative response from the general audience. The only one receiving consistent praise is Ravi Mohan (Jayam Ravi). Sivakarthikeyan is getting a mixed response, with comments like “#Sivakarthikeyan average acting, movie was carried out by jayam ravi only”. While many acknowledge the politics and social messaging behind the film, and some even support that ideology, many have mentioned that the film is just boring.

Rating: ⭐️½#Parasakthi is UNBEARABLE. Director @Sudha_Kongara attempt is visible but the lacklustre writing makes it a disappointing affair. Constant over-the-top presentation, howling & build up leaves the audience irritated. The execution if flawed. NOT RECOMMENDED. 👎 pic.twitter.com/d0WEEodDbS — vidhya (@vidhya_ofcl) January 10, 2026

Director Sudha Kongara is getting her share of criticism, along with the script of the film. Some viewers mention “#Parasakthi is UNBEARABLE”. Although they acknowledge the attempt by the director, as one user put it, “the lacklustre writing makes it a disappointing affair”. Some netizens also commented that they couldn’t have any emotional connect with the characters or feel transported into the world of Parasakthi. A great example of this sentiment is, “The film aspires to recreate a powerful period setting, yet never truly transports the viewer into its time.”

#Parasakthi Rating: 1.5/5.. 1st half ok.. 2nd half, drag, சொதப்பல்.! 😔

(Neutral Review from premier show audience) Parasakthi dreams big, but ultimately falls short. The film aspires to recreate a powerful period setting, yet never truly transports the viewer into its time.… pic.twitter.com/UVNdFahOii — Mr.பழுவேட்டரையர் (@mrpaluvets) January 10, 2026

One aspect that is receiving praise is the visuals and imagery within that world, even if they are not compelling enough for most of the audience. An example of this sentiment expressed by a user is, “The film initially grabs attention with an authentic period setup.”

#Parasakthi A Boring Period Drama with Honest Intentions but a Tedious, Lengthy Narration that Tests Your Patience! The film initially grabs attention with an authentic period setup. However, a slow narration and dull love track dominate most of the first half. Post-interval,… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 10, 2026

One of the biggest criticisms of the film is that it failed to genuinely evoke sympathy for the cause presented. “The emotions surrounding the pro-language movement feel superficial and fail to land effectively.” Furthermore, the audience doesn’t get invested in the personal journey of the on screen characters, coupled with convenient writing, resulting in a mostly negative opinion.

This is a #Parasakthi review from Karaikal city (my home town) Athula vantha pathi peru SK fan than 😭😂😂#ParasakthiDisaster pic.twitter.com/73pWCiUDx0 — 𝐕ettayan 𝕏 (@Vettayan_Strike) January 10, 2026

There are a few positive comments as well, but they appear largely generic in nature. Some of these responses seem to reflect an ideologically inclined reception rather than appreciation based purely on the film’s cinematic merit. Even so, a few such reactions are being included. The comment given below, written in Tamil, is one example that expresses only positive views about Parasakthi, and there are a handful of similar responses.

Parasakthi: The Final Verdict

Parasakthi gets one thing right: its period visuals are largely convincing, and its focus on the Tamil language and Tamil identity is clear and deliberate. However, this is also where the film’s strengths begin and end. The script and the way its ideological core is communicated fall short, weakening what could have been a powerful narrative.

Despite featuring top-tier actors, the director struggles to draw out the performances needed to make the message resonate. The music, too, has faced criticism for being bland and failing to elevate key moments. The core idea had real potential and could have struck a deeper chord with Tamil identity if executed with more clarity and emotional force. Instead, the film stands as a case of squandered possibility.

