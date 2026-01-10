Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles, has finally arrived in theaters. Being one of the big-ticket releases of Kollywood in 2026, box office enthusiasts have been eagerly looking forward to its performance in India. As far as the morning shows of day 1 are concerned, the film has registered a solid occupancy, similar to Siva’s previous release, Madharaasi. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Similar to Jana Nayagan, there was uncertainty about this film’s release due to a delay in clearance by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). Fortunately, it managed to get certified on the eve of its big release. Since there was no clarity about its release, the advance booking didn’t open fully, which impacted the film’s momentum to some extent. Still, on the opening day, it has received good support so far through over-the-counter ticket sales.

Parasakthi registers a solid occupancy in day 1 morning shows!

The morning shows for Parasakthi have concluded all over India, and it has been learned that the occupancy of 46% was recorded. Considering it’s a non-holiday release, the occupancy of 46% in the morning shows is solid, hinting at a good to strong day 1 collection at the Indian box office. With proper advance bookings, the number could have been higher.

Parasakthi has matched the morning occupancy of Madharaasi on day 1, which also recorded the occupancy of 46%. However, compared to Amaran, it is far behind. For those who don’t know, Amaran enjoyed a superb occupancy of 64% in the morning shows of the opening day.

Will the Sivakarthikeyan starrer suffer in the evening and night shows?

Although the start on day 1 has been solid, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer might fail to show an expected jump in the evening and night shows. Reports from morning shows indicate that the film has received average to below-average feedback, with many neutral audiences being disappointed. With such mixed word of mouth, the spot bookings might not see a big surge in the evening and night shows. Let’s see if it manages to maintain a stronghold throughout the day.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 36: Beats Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) In ROI, Needs Less Than 6 Crores To Make History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News