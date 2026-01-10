In 2025, Hindi cinema delivered several films that genuinely deserved a louder theatrical response. From moving dramas to engaging entertainers, these titles stood out for their gripping storytelling, terrific performances, and emotional impact. While they may not have become the year’s biggest box office winners, they left a strong impression on viewers and are absolutely worth adding to your watchlist.

1. Homebound

Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Neeraj Ghaywan IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 India Box Office : ₹4.58 crores

: ₹4.58 crores Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Two childhood friends (Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa) from a small North Indian village set their sights on joining the police force to get the respect they never got. However, as their dream comes within reach, rising desperation and circumstances start to put their friendship to the test.

2. Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh

Director: Karan Singh Tyagi

Karan Singh Tyagi IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 India Box Office : ₹94.48 crores

: ₹94.48 crores Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Plot: The film revolves around a fearless barrister, C. Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar), who takes the British Empire to court after the brutal 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. He attempts to expose the British Government’s role in the massacre and fights a legal battle to get justice for the victims of the tragic incident.

3. Haq

Director: Suparn Varma

Suparn Varma IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 India Box Office : ₹20.91 crores

: ₹20.91 crores Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The gripping courtroom drama follows the story of Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam Dhar) and how she seeks justice after her husband, Abbas (Emraan Hashmi), marries again and abandons her and their children.

4. Superboys of Malegaon

Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 India Box Office : ₹5.32 crores

: ₹5.32 crores Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The coming-of-age drama follows the story of an aspiring filmmaker who dreams of making a film for the people of his town, Malegaon, who are quite fond of watching Bollywood movies. He assembles his ragtag group of friends to bring his filmmaking dream to life.

5. 120 Bahadur

Director: Razneesh Ghai

Razneesh Ghai IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 India Box Office : ₹18.41 crores

: ₹18.41 crores Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent

Plot: The action drama follows the incredible story of Major Shaitan Singh (Farhan Akhtar) and his unit stationed at the harsh, high-altitude post of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian war. When a powerful enemy attack begins, the outnumbered soldiers choose to defend their position at any cost.

6. Chidiya

Director: Mehran Amrohi

Mehran Amrohi IMDb Rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 India Box Office : ₹8 lakhs

: ₹8 lakhs Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent

Plot: The film follows two young brothers who grow up in a crowded Mumbai chawl, dreaming of playing badminton but having no proper place to play. Their innocent hope and determination push them towards their goal, showing how dreams can survive even in difficult conditions.

7. Jugnuma – The Fable

Director: Raam Reddy

Raam Reddy IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 India Box Office : ₹46 lakhs

: ₹46 lakhs Streaming On: Currently Not Streaming

Plot: Set in the 1980s, the story follows Dev (Manoj Bajpayee), a man living in the Indian Himalayas who begins to notice mysteriously burnt trees in his fruit orchard. As larger fires erupt, Dev is compelled to confront unsettling truths about himself and his family.

8. Crazxy

Director: Girish Kohli

Girish Kohli IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 India Box Office : ₹14.03 crores

: ₹14.03 crores Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The thriller follows Dr. Abhimanyu Sood (played by Sohum Shah), a renowned surgeon, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his daughter is kidnapped and he is asked to pay a ransom of ₹5 crores to get her back. Confined to his car, he races against time in a desperate attempt to save his daughter.

9. Metro… In Dino

Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 India Box Office : ₹56.3 crores

: ₹56.3 crores Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The anthology features four bittersweet love stories. The storylines revolve around four Indian couples and their lives and relationships across five metro cities – Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

10. Jolly LLB 3

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Subhash Kapoor IMDb Rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 India Box Office : ₹117.6 crores

: ₹117.6 crores Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The first two Jolly LLB films revolved around a hit-and-run case and a fake encounter case, led by Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, respectively. In the third installment, Jolly LLB 3, both these lawyers, Jagdish Tyagi and Jagdishwar Mishra, aka Jolly, face off against each other while handling a sensitive case involving a farmer’s suicide.

