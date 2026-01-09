The year 2025 has come to a close, and we have stepped into 2026 with fresh excitement. Indian cinema saw a mix of surprises last year. Some big films did not live up to the hype, while a few smaller ones surprised everyone with huge numbers. Google has now reportedly released the list of the Top 10 most searched Indian movies of 2025.

1. Saiyaara

Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Streaming on: Netflix

Leading the chart is Saiyaara, a youthful Bollywood romance from Yash Raj Films. The film introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and both became household names soon after the release. Mohit Suri directed the film, which earned about Rs 570.67 crores worldwide and became a surprise sensation.

2. Kantara: Chapter 1

Director: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The second spot went to Kantara: Chapter 1. Rishab Shetty returned with the prequel and delivered another pan-India hit. The film opened strongly and collected close to Rs 845.18 crore. Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah also played important roles.

3. Coolie

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Rajinikanth’s Coolie stood in third place. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed this mass entertainer with a huge lineup that included Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan. The film earned more than Rs 516.93 crore but could not fully meet fan expectations.

4. War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Streaming on: Netflix

At number four is War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR. The film earned over Rs 371.26 crore but ended as a big failure due to its massive budget and production costs. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

5. Sanam Teri Kasam (Re-release)

Director: Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

The fifth place went to Sanam Teri Kasam. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the film was re-released years after its initial run. It found a fresh audience, turned into a blockbuster reissue, and made more than Rs 35.55 crore nett in India.

6. Marco

Director: Haneef Adeni

Haneef Adeni IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Streaming on: JioHotstar, Sony Liv, and Amazon Prime Video

The sixth spot was taken by Marco, led by Unni Mukundan. The Malayalam action thriller was marketed as one of the most violent films in the industry. The strategy worked well, and the film became the first Malayalam A-rated film to cross Rs 106.16 crore.

7. Housefull 5

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Tarun Mansukhani IMDb Rating: 3.3/10

3.3/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

In seventh place is Housefull 5. The comedy film brought together Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri. It collected over Rs 304.12 crore and performed decently with family audiences.

8. Game Changer

Director: Shankar

Shankar IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Ram Charan’s Game Changer ranked eighth. Shankar’s political action drama did not reach the expected heights but still crossed Rs 186 crore. Charan’s performance received appreciation from fans and critics.

9. Mrs.

Director: Arati Kadav

Arati Kadav IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Streaming on: ZEE5

Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs. came in at number nine. The remake of The Great Indian Kitchen was widely discussed online for its social themes. It became a major digital hit. The film also features Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh, Aparna Ghoshal, and others in supporting roles.

10. Mahavatar Narasimha

Director: Ashwin Kumar

Ashwin Kumar IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Streaming on: Netflix

Finishing the list at number ten is Mahavatar Narasimha. The animated devotional film collected over Rs 300 crore and marked a big moment for Indian animation. It is the first part of a planned seven-film Mahavatar universe based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

