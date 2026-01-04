De De Pyaar De 2 is the latest film by Ajay Devgn, released on November 14, 2025. The movie served as a sequel to De De Pyaar De, but failed to replicate the box office success of the first edition. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the second installment received mixed reactions on the Internet and currently has a 7.8/10 IMDb rating.

After a dismal showing at the box office, the romantic comedy is set to hit the OTT platforms soon. We now have a major update about the movie’s digital release.

When & Where To Stream De De Pyaar 2?

De De Pyaar De 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix from January 9, 2026. The film is scheduled to premiere next Friday and is currently listed in the streaming platform’s ‘Coming Soon’ section.

De De Pyaar De 2 features Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. It will be interesting to see how the film performs on Netflix after its underwhelming showing in theaters.

De De Pyaar 2 Box Office Performance

The sequel film reportedly collected ₹104.67 crore at the Indian box office. Therefore, it failed to break even against its ₹150 crore budget.

The movie faced stiff competition with Tere Ishq Mein, featuring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in a high-intense romantic drama.

The first week of the rom-com collected 57.78 crores. Despite this, the film merely recovered 66.55% of the total budget. Now, all hopes rest on its Netflix digital release, as an OTT boost may help the movie compensate for its losses at the box office.

Advertisement

For more such picks, check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Anil Kapoor Acquires Nayak’s Rights: The Cult Classic May Finally Get A Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News