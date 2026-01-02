Agastya Nanda has made his theatrical debut with the war biographical drama Ikkis, and viewers have only good things to say! The film is also super special as it marks the final outing of our late veteran star, Dharmendra, on the big screens. Safe to say, Maddock Films continues its recipe of success with a promising opening at the box office. Scroll below for more details!

Agastya Nanda makes a promising theatrical debut

We saw Agastya Nanda make his acting debut in Netflix’s The Archies. From a teen musical drama, he transitioned into an intense role as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis. He delivered a sincere yet promising performance. Many even compared him to Abhishek Bachchan, who also made his acting debut with a war film, Refugee. Amitabh Bachchan‘s son was praised for his natural delivery and similar is the case for his grandson, which is a great sign.

Dharmendra bids an emotional goodbye!

Even Salman Khan was visibly emotional at the special screening of Ikkis as he saw his favorite Dharmendra ji for one last time on the theatre screen. Cine-goers were impressed with his portrayal as Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal. He understood the nuances of his character and delivered one of his most memorable performances, which was truly a cinematic experience.

Big win for Maddock Films!

Producers Maddock Films are not only great at picking good content but also at marketing it. Despite the massive competition from Dhurandhar, Ikkis managed to bring in 7.28 crores on its opening day. The predictions were around 3 crores, and clearly, it surpassed expectations in the best way possible. 2026 has begun on a promising note, and we expect even bigger surprises ahead at the box office!

More about Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the biographical war drama also marks the final outing of the late actor Govardhan Asrani. It also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role.

It is produced by Maddock Films and released in theatres worldwide on January 1, 2026. Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer is enjoying a good word-of-mouth and is expected to clock a good opening weekend.

