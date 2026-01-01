Dhurandhar stole the spotlight in 2025, but 2026 is going to be a big year for Bollywood. With big-budget movies like Ramayana, King, and Dhurandhar 2, our expectations are sky-high. But do you know? A whopping 2080 crores have been spent on only 6 films. Can you guess all of their names? Scroll below for a detailed list of the most expensive films.

Ramayana shoulders a huge risk with the #1 spot

Ranbir Kapoor teamed up with Ayan Mukerji, who revolutionised the VFX game in Bollywood with Brahmastra. All eyes are on his next with Nitesh Tiwari as he plays Lord Ram in Ramayana. The epic mythology franchise carries a reported budget of 4000 crores. In Part 1, the makers have reportedly spent a whopping 900 crores.

The risk is huge, but in Nitesh Tiwari, we trust, as he has previously delivered the highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office with Dangal (2059.04 crores). While the exact release date has not been announced yet, the Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravi Dubey co-starrer is confirmed to be releasing on Diwali 2026.

Bollywood’s Badshah holds the #2 spot!

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a hat-trick of success in 2023. Fans are now excited to witness him collaborate with his daughter, Suhana Khan, on the big screens for the very first time. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is the second most expensive Bollywood film of 2026, with a reported budget of 300 crores.

The much-awaited Dhurandhar 2

There are many highly anticipated films in 2026, but Indian cinema is eagerly awaiting to see the storm that Dhurandhar 2 will create at the box office. Slated for a March 19 release, Ranveer Singh starrer is mounted at an estimated cost of 250 crores.

The first big-budget release of 2026 in Bollywood

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and others have united for the war action drama, Border 2. It is arriving in cinemas on January 23, 2026. Created at a reported cost of 230 crores, it is the 4th most expensive Bollywood film of the year.

It’s a tie for the 5th spot!

Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan ties with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Alia Bhatt’s Love & War for the 5th spot. Both the Bollywood biggies are made on a reported budget of 200 crores each. Only time will tell which film eventually leads at the box office.

Complete list of the most expensive Bollywood films of 2026

It would be interesting to note that the combined investments of 6 films stand at a mind-boggling 2,080 crores. It is now to be seen if Bollywood delivers a highly successful year or if big-budget films turn out to be a risk gone wrong, yet again.

Check out the most expensive Bollywood films of 2026 below:

Ramayana: 900 crores King: 300 crores Dhurandhar 2: 250 crores Border 2: 230 crores Love & War: 200 crores | Battle Of Galwan: 200 crores

