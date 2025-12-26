Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is roaring loud not only in India but even overseas. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer has officially made its entry into the top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the North American box office. It has crossed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Below are the exciting updates!

How much has Dhurandhar earned at the North American box office?

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has raked in $15.06 million (INR 135 crores) in North America. It is only the 4th Bollywood film in history to cross the $15 million mark at the USA/ Canada markets. The word-of-mouth is positive, which is helping it garner impressive footfalls despite competition from Hollywood releases like Avatar: Fire And Ash, and Zootopia 2, among others.

Ranveer Singh steals the limelight from Ranbir Kapoor!

Since 2024, the third highest-grossing Bollywood film at the North American box office was Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s action drama had earned $15 million in its lifetime. Ranbir Kapoor was the only Bollywood star who made it to the top 3, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, who holds the top two spots.

In only 21 days of the theatrical run of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has stolen Ranbir Kapoor’s limelight, throwing him out of the top 3.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the North American box office:

Pathaan – $17.49 million Jawan – $15.23 million Dhurandhar – $15.06 million (21 days) Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million PK – $10.62 million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.45 million Dunki – $8.60 million Stree 2 – $8.51 million

Shah Rukh Khan’s top 3 spots in danger!

It is only a matter of time that Aditya Dhar’s film will beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which concluded its lifetime at $15.23 million in North America. However, in the next 3-4 days, it will also surpass Pathaan and topple the list! Which means Ranveer Singh will knock down SRK, not once but twice.

