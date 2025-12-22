Ranveer Singh has done the unthinkable at the box office, surpassing the biggest Spy film of Indian Cinema. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, with a box office collection of 543.22 crore, was the biggest Spy Film of the Indian Cinema. But now Dhurandhar, with a collection of 579.20 crore, has taken the throne!

Ranveer Singh Misses 100 Crore Third Weekend

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s biggie helmed by Aditya Dhar has missed scoring another century with another weekend. He missed the 100 crore mark on the third weekend by only 30 lakh! The spy thriller earned 99.7 crore on the third weekend!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, the third Sunday, December 21, Dhurandhar earned 40.30 crore at the box office. This is a huge jump from the previous day, which brought 35.70 crore at the box office. The third Sunday brought much higher than the opening day, which was 28.6 crore.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 218 crore

Week 2: 261.5 crore

Day 15: 23.70 crore

Day 16: 35.70 crore

Day 17: 40.30 crore

Total: 579.20 crore

Breaks Three Major Records

On the third Sunday, Ranveer Singh’s Spy thriller broke three major records at the box office.

Highest 3rd Sunday

Dhurandhar delivered the highest third Sunday, surpassing Pushpa 2’s 26.75 crore by a huge margin.

Highest 17th Day

Ranveer Singh surpassed Chhava, which was the biggest 17th day of Hindi Cinema. Vicky Kaushal’s film earned 24.25 crore on the 17th day.

Highest Third Weekend

The film has also surpassed Chhaava’s 60.10 crore by a huge margin in its third weekend.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing third weekends in the history of Indian Cinema.

Dhurandhar: 99.7 crore Chhaava: 60.10 crore Pushpa 2 Hindi: 60 crore Stree 2: 48.75 crore Baahubali 2 Hindi: 42.55 crore Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi: 39.99 crore Gadar 2: 36.95 crore Animal: 34.95 crore Jawan: 32.5 crore Dangal: 31.79 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

