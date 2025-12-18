Dhurandhar continues to make headlines, not just for its box office run but also for its massive OTT deal. The Ranveer Singh starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, has reportedly set a new benchmark on Netflix, leaving behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 in the OTT race.

Dhurandhar Creates a New OTT Record

As per industry sources, Dhurandhar has sold its OTT rights for around ₹285 crore. This deal is said to be the highest ever for a Hindi film on Netflix so far. Earlier, Pushpa 2 held the record with its reported OTT sale of nearly ₹275 crore. With this new figure, Dhurandhar has gone past that mark and created a fresh milestone.

The huge price clearly reflects the strong demand for the film even before its complete theatrical run. Netflix’s decision to invest such a big amount shows the platform’s confidence in the film’s reach and long-term value.

Dhurandhar Witnesses a Stellar Box Office Run

Along with the OTT buzz, Dhurandhar is also performing exceptionally well in cinemas. The film has already delivered the biggest second-week collection in Hindi cinema, beating the previous record held by Pushpa 2 (as per Sacnilk). It took Dhurandhar just five days to cross that mark.

Dhurandhar, which translates to Stalwart, is a 2025 Hindi spy action thriller. The film is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It is backed by Jio Studios along with B62 Studios, led by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar.

The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Several supporting actors also play key roles in the story. The film is the first part of a planned two-part series.

The story follows a decade-long intelligence mission. At the center is an undercover Indian agent who enters the criminal and political world of Karachi. The film blends espionage, action and drama, setting the stage for a larger story in the second part.

With record-breaking box office numbers and an all-time high OTT deal, Dhurandhar has firmly placed itself among the biggest Hindi films in recent years.

