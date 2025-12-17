Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles, is doing unimaginable business by shattering all traditional trends at the Indian box office. During the weekdays of the second week, the film is earning more money than it did during the weekdays of the opening week. This is a rare feat for an Indian film, which already made a high quantum of business during its first week. Speaking about day 13, the advance booking is superb, hinting at another historic day.

Dhurandhar day 13 advance booking report

Straightaway getting to the pre-sales numbers, the Bollywood spy action thriller has sold a whopping 3.34 lakh tickets for the second Wednesday before the first show started. In terms of collection, it has grossed a huge 8.67 crores at the Indian box office through advance booking of day 13. Again, this number is bigger than the opening-day pre-sales of several Bollywood biggies released this year.

Out of the total 3.34 lakh tickets sold across the country, the national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) contributed a sale of 1.64 lakh tickets through pre-sales of day 13. This includes a sale of 82K tickets from PVR properties. Inox witnessed a sale of 54K, while Cinepolis contributed 28K tickets.

Such a response in advance booking on weekdays clearly indicates that word of mouth is extraordinary at the grassroots level, and there’s a strong sense of urgency among the audience.

Historic second Wednesday is on the cards!

Considering the pre-sales and an expected huge turnout through over-the-counter ticket sales, Dhurandhar is eyeing another historic day at the Indian box office. If the film maintains its trend of strong occupancies in evening and night shows, it is likely to score in the range of 28-30 crore net.

With such an expected number, one thing is confirmed: Dhurandhar is going to register the biggest second Wednesday for Bollywood. It will comfortably beat Chhaava (25.02 crore net) to achieve the feat. If we include movies of all languages, Baahubali 2 holds the record for the biggest second Wednesday in the history of Indian cinema, with a net of 30 crores. Let’s see if the Ranveer Singh starrer manages to beat it.

