Zootopia 2 collects solid numbers again at the box office in North America. It has helped the film crack the all-time top 150-grossing films list. The Disney animation surpassed a critically and commercially successful MCU movie to break into this remarkable list at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Since the first film was a massive success and even won an Oscar, it set the standards far too high for the sequel. Financially, the sequel has surpassed the worldwide box office haul of Zootopia, but can it win an Oscar? Only time will decide. It remains at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, having regained the spot after briefly losing it.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection in North America after 20 days

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Zootopia 2 collected $2.04 million at the North American box office on its third Monday. The Zootopia sequel dropped 18.5% from last Monday and is currently running in 3,835 theaters in North America. After twenty days, the domestic total of the film stands at $260.59 million.

Surpasses Captain America: Civil War & enters all-time top 150 domestically

Based on the data from the Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 has surpassed the domestic haul of Captain America: The Winter Soldier to achieve a significant feat. For the unversed, Captain America: The Winter Soldier collected $259.76 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. The Chris Evans-led Marvel movie collected this sum over sixty-three days.

Therefore, the Zootopia sequel is now the all-time #150 highest-grossing film in North America, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier has been pushed to the #151 spot. It will soon surpass the live-action How to Train Your Dragon to move up in the all-time domestic rankings.

More about the movie

Zootopia 2 is the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025, with a global haul of $1.14 billion. It will likely lose heat at the box office this weekend, as Avatar 3 is set to be released on Friday. The Zootopia sequel was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $260.6 million

International – $878.9 million

Worldwide – $1.14 billion

