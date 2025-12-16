Zootopia 2 has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, achieving this feat in under a month. It has already surpassed Moana 2’s global haul and is on track to beat the highest-grossing Captain America movie, Captain America: Civil War, worldwide. It will achieve an interesting feat after surpassing the Marvel blockbuster. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office

The sequel to the 2016 animated blockbuster opened with a $158.8 million domestic collection across its 5-day debut. Its domestic total stands at $258.5 million cume after just 19 days. Internationally, Zootopia 2 is also one of the top films, having amassed over $878.9 million. Combining the domestic and overseas collection, the worldwide total crossed $1 billion and now stands at $1.14 billion mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $258.5 million

International – $878.9 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

On track to beat Captain America: Civil War & enter the 1ll-time top 30 worldwide grossers list!

Chris Evans-led Captain America: Civil War is the final film in his solo MCU film trilogy. Civil War collected $1.15 billion in its lifetime and is the highest-grossing in the franchise. Zootopia’s sequel is around $11 million away from surpassing the worldwide collection of Civil War.

The MCU blockbuster, featuring an ensemble cast, is the all-time 30th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Zootopia 2 is the all-time #33 highest-grossing film globally. It will enter the all-time top 30 after surpassing Captain America: Civil War. Before that, the Zootopia sequel will also surpass The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Aquaman‘s global totals.

Zootopia 2 follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde pursuing reptile Gary De’Snake across Zootopia and trying to clear their names after being framed. It was released on November 26.

