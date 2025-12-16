Avatar: Fire and Ash has picked up pace at the Chinese box office in pre-sales. It has surpassed the pre-sales total of Jurassic World Rebirth, recording the 2nd biggest pre-sales for Hollywood in 2025 in just three days. It is only under Zootopia 2’s pre-sales cumes. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Avatar 3 is among the most expensive films of the year, and it must earn around $1 billion to break even. Therefore, the stakes are very high for this third installment. If it fails to earn a profit, then there might not even be the remaining two movies.

Crosses $5 million in pre-sales in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed the $5 million mark at the box office in China after its third day of pre-sales. James Cameron-helmed Avatar 3 ended its third day on Monday with $5.4 million three-day cume for the period of December 17-21. There are still three more days to go before the film hits the theaters.

3-day pre-sales weekdown

Wednesday, early screenings – $240k

Thursday previews – $620k

Friday, opening day – $1.9 million

Saturday day 2 – $1.9 million

Sunday, day 3 – $750k

Total – $5.4 million

2nd biggest pre-sales of the year for Hollywood

It has also been reported that Avatar 3 has surpassed the pre-sales total of Jurassic World Rebirth at the box office in China. The Scarlett Johansson starrer movie collected $3.9 million from pre-sales in China, and Avatar 3 has surpassed that in just three days. With that, Cameron’s film has emerged as the 2nd biggest pre-sales of 2025 for Hollywood films released in China.

Meanwhile, the film’s pre-sales collection is less than Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s $9.7 million and Zootopia 2’s $11 million three-day pre-sales cumes. For the record, 102k screenings have been opened for bookings on day three of pre-sales and are only under Zootopia 2’s 126k.

What is Avatar 3 about?

A year after Neteyam’s death, Jake and Neytiri’s family faces a new threat: the aggressive Mangkwan clan (the Ash People), led by Varang, who has joined forces with Quaritch, pushing Pandora toward devastating conflict. Avatar: Fire and Ash, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver, will be released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

