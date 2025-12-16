Dhurandhar is on track to emerge as an all-time blockbuster! After having a solid run during the opening week, the film is shattering all predictions and making crazy earnings each day. Not just in India, but internationally as well, it is enjoying a bumper response from the audience, propelling the film towards a massive total at the worldwide box office. In the latest development, it has become Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film ever. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 11!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

On the second Monday, day 11, the Bollywood magnum opus amassed a record-breaking 37.52 crore gross (31.8 crore net) in India. Overseas, it made impressive earnings of around 6.84 crore gross (estimates). Overall, it grossed a massive 44.36 crore globally on the 11th day, which is surprisingly higher than the opening day (41.49 crore gross).

In total, Dhurandhar has earned 467.75 crore gross (396.4 crore net) in India. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 130.5 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office stands at a staggering 598.25 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 396.4 crores

India gross – 467.75 crores

Overseas gross – 130.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 598.25 crores

Becomes Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film!

With 598.25 crores in the kitty, Dhurandhar has surpassed Padmaavat with ease to become Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film of all time. Released in 2018, Padmaavat amassed a whopping 560 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Finally, after 6 years, its lifetime collection has been surpassed by another Ranveer film.

Going by the insane trend of the film, Ranveer is all set to witness his first 700 and 800-crore grosser with his latest release. It might even touch the 900 crore mark.

Take a look at Ranveer’s top 5 grossers globally (gross collection):

Dhurandhar – 598.25 crores (11 days) Padmaavat – 560 crores Simmba – 393.01 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 348.89 crores Bajirao Mastani – 367 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Ranveer Singh Overtakes Hrithik Roshan In Star Ranking, Eyes Ranbir Kapoor Next

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News