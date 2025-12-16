Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, continues to add moolah to the kitty. After a decent performance during the second weekend, the film dropped more than expected on the second Monday, day 11, but still, it raked in a fair to decent amount. In the meantime, it comfortably surpassed the lifetime collection of Officer On Duty at the Indian box office to become Mollywood’s seventh-highest-grossing film of 2025.

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

On the second Monday, day 11, the neo-noir crime thriller did business of 75 lakh, showing a drop of 54.54% from the second Friday’s 1.65 crores. Overall, the film has earned 32.92 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 38.84 crore gross. The pace has definitely slowed down, but 40 crore net still looks achievable.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 26.3 crores

Day 8 – 1.65 crores

Day 9 – 2.1 crores

Day 10 – 2.15 crores

Day 11 – 75 lakh

Total – 32.95 crores

It’s now 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025

With 32.95 crores in the kitty already, Kalamkaval has become Mollywood’s seventh-highest-grossing film of 2025 in India, overtaking Officer On Duty (31.64 crore net). Before ending the run, it is expected to cross Hridayapoorvam (40.14 crore net).

Take a look at the top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2025 (net collection):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crores Thudarum – 122 crores L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 44.25 crores Dies Irae – 41.35 crores Hridayapoorvam – 40.14 crores Kalamkaval – 32.95 crores Officer On Duty – 31.64 crores Rekhachithram – 26.6 crores Eko – 23.93 crores

More about the film

Directed by Jithin K. Jose, the crime thriller also stars Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan in key roles. It is produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany and was reportedly made on a budget of 29 crores.

