Wicked: For Good is edging closer to entering the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list at the North American box office. The musical fantasy will move one step closer after surpassing this MCU movie featuring Robert Downey Jr. It is one of the biggest hits of the year and has amassed more than $450 million worldwide. Domestically, it has a stronger hold and is among the 110 highest-grossing films list in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

Wicked’s sequel is struggling due to the presence of other new releases, but thanks to its strong opening, it will not suffer too much in the end. The film delves further into the strong bond between Elphaba and Glinda. They have done commendable work, and their chemistry reflected off-screen as well in their press tours.

How much has the film earned domestically after 28 days?

Wicked: For Good lost 505 theaters in North America, collecting $8.5 million on its 4th three-day weekend. In dailies, the film trails behind the first film. However, it consistently ranks at #3 in the domestic rankings. After 28 days, the Wicked sequel’s domestic collection is $312.1 million. It will lose more screens this week as Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on Friday.

Set to surpass Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 2

Firstly, Wicked: For Good is the #105 highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. It is moving towards the all-time top 100. Before that, it will achieve the 104th rank by surpassing Iron Man 2. For the unversed, Iron Man 2 is the second film in the Robert Downey Jr-led Iron Man franchise.

The MCU blockbuster grossed $312.4 million during its lifetime run and became the 104th highest-grossing film domestically. The Wicked sequel is less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Iron Man 2 and achieving the 104th rank. After surpassing the domestic haul of the Iron Man sequel, it will aim to surpass Thor: Ragnarok‘s domestic total and reach the 103rd rank among all-time domestic grossers.

To enter the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list in North America, the Wicked sequel must beat Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and its $318.8 million collection. Wicked: For Good has collected $468.3 million worldwide and was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $312.1 million

International – $156.2 million

Worldwide – $468.3 million

