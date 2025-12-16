Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has now slowed down amid the Dhurandhar wave, but is still keeping the scoreboard ticking. On the third Monday, day 18, the film fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time, indicating that it is heading towards its final stage of the theatrical run. However, there’s no need to worry, as the film has already done its job by emerging victorious at the Indian box office. It has also helped Dhanush join the league of Rajinikanth by achieving a major milestone in Hindi collections.

How much did Tere Ishk Mein earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

On the third Monday, day 18, the Bollywood romantic drama did a business of 55 lakh. Compared to the third Friday’s 1.03 crores, it’s a drop of 46.6%, which is considered to be a decent to good hold. Overall, it has earned an estimated 116.52 crore net (Hindi+Tamil) at the Indian box office. It equals 137.49 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 85.66 crores

Week 2 – 25.66 crores

Day 15 – 1.03 crores

Day 16 – 1.73 crores

Day 17 – 1.89 crores

Day 18 – 55 lakh

Total – 116.52 crores

Dhanush joins the league of Rajinikanth!

As mentioned above, Tere Ishk Mein has earned 116.52 crore net so far in India. Out of this, the Hindi version has contributed 111.04 crore net. With this, Dhanush has become the only Tamil actor after Rajinikanth to deliver a 100 crore net grosser in Hindi. Rajinikanth debuted in the club with his 2.0, which amassed a staggering 188 crore net in Hindi back in 2018.

It’s a big feat for Dhanush as big Kollywood stars like Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay are yet to taste such a kind of reception from the Hindi audience. With the latest success, the actor has already pumped up his popularity, and it’ll be interesting to see how his next Hindi film performs at the Indian box office.

