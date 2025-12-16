The John M. Chu-directed musical fantasy sequel Wicked: For Good is nearing the end of its fourth week in theaters. So far, the film has collected $468.3 million worldwide, ranking as the 13th highest-grossing release of 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo). Among this year’s films, it currently trails just behind The Conjuring: Last Rites, which stands at $494.6 million globally, leaving a gap of approximately $26.3 million. Whether the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led sequel can bridge that difference during the remainder of its theatrical run remains to be seen.

While Wicked: For Good has not only surged well past its estimated $150 million budget (as per Variety), but has also comfortably crossed its estimated $375 million box office break-even mark, using the standard 2.5x multiplier rule.

Nonetheless, the sequel recently achieved a notable milestone by surpassing the worldwide box office total of the iconic 1999 sci-fi classic The Matrix ($467.9 million). With that benchmark cleared, the film is now closing in on the global haul of 2019’s supernatural horror sequel, It: Chapter Two. Below is a closer look at how much more Wicked: For Good needs to earn to overtake that title worldwide.

Wicked: For Good vs. It: Chapter Two – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films performed at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $312.1 million

International: $156.2 million

Worldwide: $468.3 million

It: Chapter Two – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $211.6 million

International: $261.5 million

Worldwide: $473.1 million

Based on these figures, Wicked: For Good is currently trailing the 2019 horror sequel by approximately $4.8 million worldwide. Given the musical fantasy sequel’s present box office momentum, it appears well-positioned to overtake It: Chapter Two’s global total before the end of its theatrical run, assuming that the upcoming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash does not significantly hamper audience turnout. A clearer picture should emerge over the next few weeks.

Wicked: For Good Set To Enter The All-Time Top 300

At present, Wicked: For Good is just one film away from breaking into the list of the top 300 highest-grossing movies of all time. To achieve this milestone, the sequel must surpass Lucy’s $469.1 million worldwide total, a gap of less than $1 million. Given its current box office momentum, clearing this hurdle appears well within reach in the days ahead.

Wicked & Wicked: For Good – Story & Main Cast

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Zootopia 2 China Box Office: Disney Sequel Becomes Only The 2nd Hollywood Film Ever To Cross $500M

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News