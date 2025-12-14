Wicked: For Good, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is the sequel to Wicked, and it is already one of the top 110 highest-grossing films on the domestic box office. It has now surpassed the domestic haul of the Johnny Depp starrer Pirates of the Caribbean film. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

The musical fantasy film remains in the domestic top 5, but the buzz is lower than that of its predecessor. Wicked was released in 2024 and became the third-highest-grossing film of the year domestically. The sequel is on track to surpass the $500 million milestone worldwide during this three-day weekend. It has, however, surpassed the break-even target successfully.

How much has Wicked: For Good collected domestically after 26 days?

Wicked: For Good collected $2.3 million on its 4th Friday at the box office in North America. It declined by 49.9% from last Friday after losing 505 theaters on Thursday. After twenty-six days, the musical fantasy has hit the $305.9 million cume at the domestic box office [via Box Office Mojo]. The Wicked sequel is the 5th highest-grossing movie of the year domestically.

Surpasses Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, directed by Gore Verbinski, is the first film in the Johnny Depp-starrer Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The film collected $305.4 million in its domestic lifetime and became the #109 highest-grossing film of all time in North America.

Wicked: For Good has surpassed the domestic haul of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in less than a month with its $305.9 million domestic gross. It is projected to earn around $9 million to $12 million at the domestic box office on its fourth three-day weekend. Therefore, the film could break into the all-time top 100 after this weekend.

Global box office performance

Internationally, the musical fantasy has grossed $148.2 million to date, with the total still counting. Therefore, its worldwide collection has reached $454.09 million after twenty-six days. It was made on a reported budget of $150 million and has thus surpassed its $375 million break-even target worldwide. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

