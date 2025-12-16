Akhanda 2 was released amid high expectations, but just after the opening day, it started displaying worrying trends. Although the opening-day collection was underwhelming, it was still considered a good to decent start. Therafter, things have been disappointing, and on the first Monday, day 4, it is clear that the film is likely to emerge as a big failure at the Indian box office. Sadly, it seems that Nandamuri Balakrishna’s dream of hitting a century will be broken once again.

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Considering the unbeaten track record of Balayya and director Boyapati Srinu, as well as the sequel factor, the Akhanda sequel was expected to fetch record numbers for Balayya. Unfortunately, right from the start, things have been underwhelming. In the opening weekend, it earned 61.1 crores. On the first Monday, it was required to drop by 50% or less from the opening day, but in actuality, it experienced a more severe decline.

As per Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 has earned an estimated 5.35 crore on day 4, thus displaying a severe drop of 76.22% from day 1’s 22.5 crores (excluding premieres). Compared to day 3’s 15.1 crores, the film has dropped by 64.56%. In both comparisons, the drop is big, thus proving that the film has failed the Monday test.

Overall, Akhanda 2 has earned an estimated 66.45 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 78.41 crore gross. Considering the poor performance on Monday, the film is expected to witness noticeable drops on the remaining weekdays of the first week, leading to a disappointing total for the first week.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Premieres – 8 crores

Day 1 – 22.5 crores

Day 2 – 15.5 crores

Day 3 – 15.1 crores

Day 4 – 5.35 crores

Total – 66.45 crores

Nandamuri Balakrishna is likely to miss a century yet again

The latest Akhanda sequel was the biggest bet for Nandamuri Balakrishna to score his debut century (net collection) at the Indian box office. However, it now appears that the senior Tollywood hero will have to wait longer to deliver his first 100 crore net movie, and the chances of earning 100 crore net are less even this time.

Since word of mouth is negative to mixed, Akhanda 2 is likely to end its journey with a net collection of 85-95 crore in India.

